Man killed after cousin accidentally fires from pistol while clicking selfie in Delhi

New Delhi, March 10: A 23-year-old man was killed after his cousin accidentally fired from a pistol while they were attempting to click a selfie posing with the firearm in southeast Delhi, the police said.

The incident took place on Thursday when Prashant Chauhan, native of Pali village in Uttar Pradesh and was working as a teacher on a contract basis in Shahdara, had gone to his uncle's house in Sarita Vihar, they said.

At the house, Chauhan's 17-year-old cousin, said to be a student of class 11, managed to get hold of his father's pistol.

While trying to click a selfie while posing with it, the pistol went off and a bullet hit Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said. Chauhan, was rushed to a hospital with a gunshot injury, where he was declared brought dead, they said .

"The pistol's license is in the name of Promod Chauhan, the father of the juvenile. The boy's father, a property dealer, was not at home when the incident occurred," the DCP said.

Police will probe whether there was any negligence on the part of the minor's father, he said.

PTI

