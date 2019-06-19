  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man held with whale vomit worth Rs 1.7 crore

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, June 19: A 53-year-old man who had come to sell 1.3 kg of ambergris (whale vomit) worth Rs 1.7 crore, was arrested in Mumbai, the police said.

    Ambergris is a waxy substance that originates as a secretion in the intestines of the sperm whale, found floating in tropical seas and used in perfume manufacture.

    Man held with whale vomit worth Rs 1.7 crore
    Image courtesy: Youtube

    Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and forest department officials laid a trap Saturday in the Cama Lane of suburban Vidyavihar area and nabbed Rahul Dupare, police said.

    "We seized 1.3 kg of ambergris, worth Rs 1.7 crore, from him. It is a prohibited item. We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and have arrested Dupare," a police official said.

    Delhi: Two arrested with illegal weapons in Dwarka

    The sperm whale is an endangered species protected under the Wildlife Act.

    Ambergris is soluble in alcohol, chloroform, ether and certain volatile and fixed oils.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    arrested police mumbai

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 7:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue