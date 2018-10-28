Man held in ISI spy case shared information on Indian Army

Lucknow, Oct 28: The investigations being conducted following the arrest of a spy has revealed that he had visited Pakistan in 2014, when he first came in contact with the ISI.

The Bulandshahr police arrested Mohammad Zahid Ansari, 35 and charged him under the Official Secrets Act.

[BrahMos spy case: Why India must not ignore the US role in it as well]

During the interrogation, it was revealed that he had visited Pakistan in 2014 as some of his relatives were settled in Karachi. He was contacted by the ISI, who then told him to pass on sensitive information in exchange for money.

After he returned to India, he began sharing information on WhatsApp and Skype. He was paid money in return for the information. The police is yet to ascertain the information that he had passed on.

The police said that they had recovered sensitive documents relating to the Army, a cellphone, voter identification card and Rs 2,450 in cash.

[BrahMos spy case gets bigger: To stem leak to Pakistan, several places raided]

Zahid, a resident of Khujra was working in a factory as a labourer for the past two decades. His family however claims that he has been falsely implicated in the case.

They also said that his maternal uncle and aunt live in Pakistan. They live in Karchi and Zahid had visited them twice. He would talk with them on phone, but never shared any sensitive information, his family also claimed.