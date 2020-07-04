  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China PM Modi in Leh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man held for killing elder brother in Thane

    By
    |

    Thane, July 04: A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his elder brother over a dispute in Kopri area of Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.

    The police on Friday nabbed Anil Chawla and two others for killing the former's brother Mahesh (48) at their shop on July 2, the station house officer of Kopri police station said.

    Man held for killing elder brother in Thane

    The Chawla brothers owned a shop in Kopri and frequently quarrelled over petty issues, he said.

    The situation came to a head on July 2, when the accused allegedly attacked the victim with a heavy object and killed him on the spot, the official said.

    The accused had taken the help of two workers in the shop to kill the victim, he added.

    A case of murder has been registered against the three accused, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

    More ARRESTED News

    Read more about:

    arrested maharashtra

    Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 9:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue