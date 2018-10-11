Man gets his dream bike after 7 years, puts it on fire instantly

Panaji, Oct 11: We have seen on reel how rich men never think twice to set their vehicles ablaze because of frustration (SRK in 'Anjaam', Sridevi in 'Laadla') but when we see something similar happening in the real life and that too from a common man, then there must be something seriously wrong.

According to Indian Express, Anwar Raj Guru, a native of Sawantwadi, Maharashtra, set his favourite motorcycle on fire because he was too disgusted with the bureaucratic delay of the transport officials.

Also Read | This man is flying on his motorcycle; never try this

It so happened that the authorities had impounded Guru's red Royal Enfield Thunderbird seven years ago on allegations of forged documents towards registration in the state of Goa and the Goa Police and transport officials took a long time to process the court's order in May and issue documents for his vehicle's release.

On October 4 night, he got hold of his bike which he had bought in March 2009 and after paying five-year insurance, clearing RTO penalty, he took it near the Judicial Magistrate court that had acquitted him on all charges and set his two-wheeler ablaze. A video of which act also went viral. It showed him splashing petrol on the vehicle and lighting a matchstick and setting it ablaze. He then lights a cigarette, takes a puff and watches the bike burning.

Handed bike 7 years later, man burns it to etch ‘common man’s ordeal'

https://t.co/HmofgffQOb pic.twitter.com/z2lcUl19Wr — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 9, 2018

"I wanted it to be symbolic. A common man's ordeal. Initially, I parked the bike right in front of the court. But it was evening and there were some poi vendors and a crowd was buying the Goan bread. My intention was not to hurt anyone. I moved the bike a little ahead, but still across the court and set it ablaze," Guru told IE.

Also Read | He who made this miniature marvel is not just an engineer but an artist too

The man decided to end his order by burning down his motorcycle which he said was "once his dream". He said he suffered in terms of health and finance all these years because he had to travel all the way to attend the court summons regularly.

After burning down his bike, Anwar said he felt lighter. "I could not have rode that bike. It would have been frustrating to see it every day, recollecting the ordeal," IE quoted him as saying.