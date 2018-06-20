Man gets 3 years in jail for sexually harassing minor

A Muzzafarnagar court has sentenced a 23-year-old man to three years in jail for sexually harassing a minor girl, and imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on him.

According to the prosecution, the 16-year-old girl was sexually harassed by Kamal Kumar when she was alone in her house on November 5, 2014.

On the basis of a complaint by the girl's mother, a case was registered and he was arrested.

Yesterday, the court held Kumar guilty under IPC sections 354b (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to disrobe) 452 (house trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) in the case.

