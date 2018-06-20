English

Man gets 3 years in jail for sexually harassing minor

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    A Muzzafarnagar court has sentenced a 23-year-old man to three years in jail for sexually harassing a minor girl, and imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on him.

    Man gets 3 years in jail for sexually harassing minor
    Representational Image

    According to the prosecution, the 16-year-old girl was sexually harassed by Kamal Kumar when she was alone in her house on November 5, 2014.

    On the basis of a complaint by the girl's mother, a case was registered and he was arrested.

    Yesterday, the court held Kumar guilty under IPC sections 354b (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to disrobe) 452 (house trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) in the case.

    Read more about:

    sexual harassment minor girl pocso act arrested muzzafarnagar

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 9:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue