  • search
Trending Tamil Nadu Hyderabad
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man gets 20 years in jail for raping minor daughter

    By
    |

    Muzaffarnagar, Dec 02: A special court here awarded a 20-year jail term to a 50-year-old man for raping his minor daughter three years ago.

    The court, set up under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, convicted the man on Saturday.

    Man gets 20 years in jail for raping minor daughter
    Representational Image

    Judge Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari also imposed a fine of Rs 56,000 on him after holding him guilty of raping his 17-year-old daughter in 2016.

    Man paraded naked for rape bid on minor

    According to special lawyer Dinesh Kumar Sharma, the police had registered a case against the man for raping his daughter in the district on February 18, 2016.

    It was alleged in the complaint that the girl had been raped over a period of three-four months and was threatened with dire consequences.

    More RAPE News

    Read more about:

    rape jail minor pocso act

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue