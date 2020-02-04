Man gets 20 years in jail for raping junior student

  • search
    Dehradun, Feb 04: A POCSO court here has sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment and three minors to two and a half years in jail for raping their junior student at a boarding school in 2018.

    Special POCSO judge Rama Pandey sentenced a total of eight people in the sensational case on Monday. The school principal Jitendra Kumar Sharma was sentenced to three years in prison, director Lata Gupta and administrative officer Deepak Malhotra and his wife Tannu to nine years in prison each.

    They were found guilty of covering up the matter to save the reputation of the boarding school.

    The school management was slapped with a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

    The main culprit, Sarabjeet, was put behind bars for 20 years.

    The POCSO judge ordered the three minors to surrender before the juvenile court.

    Sarabjeet and the three others had taken the minor student, who stayed in the school hostel, to the bushes and gangraped her in August 2018.

    Sarabjeet has been found guilty under section 6 of POCSO Act, prosecution lawyer GD Raturi said.

    The case had come to light after the girl became pregnant.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 12:02 [IST]
