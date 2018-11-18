  • search

Man from Telangana shot dead by teen in US

    Hyderabad, Nov 18: A man from Telangana was shot dead by a 16 year old boy in the United States.

    Sunil Edla, 61 was killed by the boy outside his home at Ventor City in New Jersey at around 8 pm on November 15 local time. Edla hailed from Medak district of Telangana and was working as a night auditor in a hospitality industry in Atlantic City.

    Image courtesy, sunil.edla1

    Reports stated that Edla was leaving his home for work, when the teen shot him before escaping with his car. He passed away on the spot.

    The teen has been tracked and arrested. He has been charged with murder, carjacking, robbery and unlawful possession of a handgun.

    Edla had moved to the US in 1987 and was to travel later to India to visit his family. He had made arrangements for his two month trip and was to visit his mother on her 95th birthday.

