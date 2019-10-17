  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man falls and lands in front of "Lion King" at Delhi Zoo

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 17: A man entered into the enclosure of a lion at the National Zoological Park or Delhi Zoo after climbing its metal grille on Thursday.

    Man falls and lands in front of Lion King at Delhi Zoo
    Man falls and lands in front of "Lion King" at Delhi Zoo

    In a video, a man was seen landing right in front of a lion in Delhi Zoo.

    It was a situation of turmoil as the nation has earlier witnessed a man vs wild conflict where a 22-year-old youth Maqsood, who fell into the enclosure in Delhi Zoo and was killed by a male tiger in 2014.

    Instances like these in the past have often resulted in the loss of life of the human.

      Lion chases tourists on safari inside zoo in karnataka, video goes viral

      In today's incident, another man fell into the enclosure of a lion in the same zoo.

      But luckily, the man was rescued by and he was brought out safely. Further probe into how and why he was inside the lion enclosure is underway.

      The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police (Southeast) said, "He's Rehan Khan, a 28-yr-old man from Bihar. He seems to be mentally unstable. He was immediately brought out without any injury."

      After the man fell into the enclosure of the lion, the visitors in the vicinity shouted for help and some even tried to distract the lion away from the man.

      The National Zoological Park (originally Delhi Zoo) is a 176-acre (71 ha) zoo near the Old Fort in Delhi, India. The zoo is home to about 1350 animals representing almost 130 species of animals and birds from around the world.

      On 23 September 2014, a man named Maqsood fell in white tiger's moat accidentally.

      The people around started throwing stones at the tiger. The man was then carried away and mauled by the enraged tiger after some minutes. The man later succumbed to his injuries.

      Why the ED decided to attach 3 chimpanzees as part of its money laundering probe

      The incident, which took place between 12.30 pm and 1 pm, then created a sensation and word soon spread across the nation and worldwide, with pictures and video of the tiger one of the zoo's star attractions, dragging the youth going viral.

      More ZOO News

      Read more about:

      zoo new delh lion

      Story first published: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 15:26 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 17, 2019
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue