Man dies in cylinder explosion in Greater Noida

Noida, Jan 13: A 40-year-old man, who sustained injuries in a cylinder explosion in Greater Noida three days ago, died on Monday morning, police said.

Shambhunath Haldar and three more men were injured in the explosion that occurred while unloading gas cylinders from his pickup van at an under-construction factory in the Ecotech I extension area, they said.

"They were unloading the cylinders when one of them exploded, leaving all of them injured. Haldar was severely injured and both of his legs had to be amputated at the hospital," SHO Site 5 police station Prabhat Dixit said.

"He passed away early this morning," Dixit said. Haldar, a resident of Alpha 1 in Greater Noida, owned the pickup van which was used to carry the cylinders on January 10 and was helping other men unload them at the factory site, he added.

Further proceedings are underway, the SHO said.