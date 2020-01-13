  • search
Trending Iran
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man dies in cylinder explosion in Greater Noida

    By PTI
    |

    Noida, Jan 13: A 40-year-old man, who sustained injuries in a cylinder explosion in Greater Noida three days ago, died on Monday morning, police said.

    Shambhunath Haldar and three more men were injured in the explosion that occurred while unloading gas cylinders from his pickup van at an under-construction factory in the Ecotech I extension area, they said.

    Man injured in cylinder explosion in Greater Noida dies
    Representational Image

    "They were unloading the cylinders when one of them exploded, leaving all of them injured. Haldar was severely injured and both of his legs had to be amputated at the hospital," SHO Site 5 police station Prabhat Dixit said.

    Explosion in south Nepal, 3 killed, another 3 injured

      Opposition meet: Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati & Arvind Kejriwal to skip meet

      "He passed away early this morning," Dixit said. Haldar, a resident of Alpha 1 in Greater Noida, owned the pickup van which was used to carry the cylinders on January 10 and was helping other men unload them at the factory site, he added.

      Further proceedings are underway, the SHO said.

      More DEATH News

      Read more about:

      death injured

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue