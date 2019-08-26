Man detained with bullet at Delhi Metro station

New Delhi, Aug 26: A 47-year-old man was apprehended at a Delhi Metro station on Monday for allegedly carrying a bullet, a senior official said.

Ravindra Singh, hailing from East Champaran district of Bihar, was held by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Anand Vihar station around 8.30 am, he said.

The commuter could not furnish any license or document for carrying the bullet, which was of 8-mm calibre, the official said.

He was handed over to the Delhi Police by the CISF personnel for further investigation. The man was later booked under sections of the Arms Act, he added.