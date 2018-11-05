Man booked in Delhi for bursting crackers; a positive leading to ‘Green Diwali’?

New Delhi, Nov 5: Is law turning stricter after the Supreme Court gave its recent order on bursting crackers? On Saturday, October 3, a man was booked by the Delhi Police from Ghazipur in East Delhi for allegedly bursting crackers flouting the apex court's order.

The incident is a first of its kind in the Capital after the top court recently gave a verdict on October 23 that bursting of crackers in allowed for only two hours during Diwali.

The booked was identified as Damandeep, a man in his 30s, who works with a firm deployed at Indira Gandhi International Airport for loading and offloading stuff.

Also Read | When and how to burst crackers in Bengaluru on Deepavali

Top police sources said a PCR call was received around 9 pm in which it was said that a few people were engaged in bursting crackers.

The man who raised the complaint was 39-year-old Deen Bandhu, the police found on reaching the spot. He said initially a few kids were bursting crackers when he asked them not to do so. Then, the accused started doing the same and cared little even after being warned. According to Deen Bandhu, Damandeep even burst crackers outside the former's house following which he ringed the police.

The police recovered the remains of the burnt crackers from the spot and booked Damandeep under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. He allegedly told the police that the crackers he was bursting were last year's leftovers.

Also Read | No ban, but SC sets time limits to burst crackers on Diwali, Christmas, New Year

On being asked the place from where he bought the crackers, the accused allegedly told the police that he had some left from last year.