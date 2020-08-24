Man attempts sexual assault on American woman in Tamil Nadu

YouTube
    Chennai, Aug 23: A man allegedly attempted to sexually assault an American woman in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai on Sunday, following which he was arrested, the police said.

    The man, a native of Namakkal, who was roaming around the temple town falsely claiming to be a saint "attempted to sexually assault" the woman, a senior police official said.

    Representational Image

    "We are questioning him, investigation is going on and nothing more could be divulged now," news agency PTI quoted the senior official as saying.

    Reportedly, the woman was staying in a rented accommodation in pursuit of spiritualism.

    Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu, dotted with several ashrams, is popular for the ancient Sri Arunachaleswara temple and many spiritually inclined people have made this town their home.

    Story first published: Monday, August 24, 2020, 9:21 [IST]
