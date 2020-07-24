YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man attempting to rob bank with toy gun held in Jammu and Kashmir

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 24: The police in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir arrested a man for attempting to rob the Jammu and Kashmir bank at Yaripora Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

    The cops also seized a toy gun from him.

    Man attempting to rob bank with toy gun held in Jammu and Kashmir

    The Kulgam police received a distress call during the intervening night of 23/24 July from J&K Bank Yaripora that a person, pointing his pistol to private security personnel, is threatening him to open the gates of the bank branch.

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoot, rob and flee; Miscreants loot trader in Muzaffarnagar

    Acting swiftly, police party from PS Yaripora headed by SHO Yaripora rushed to the spot.

      LK Advani records statement via video confrencing, IPL to start on September 19th | Oneindia News

      Meanwhile, the alert security guards of the said branch caught hold of the person and snatched the toy pistol from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station where he remains in custody.

      The bravery and commitment by the security guards of J&K bank Yaripora and prompt action by Kulgam police foiled the bank robbery attempt. Kulgam police lauds the bravery and commitment of the private security guards deployed at the bank, police said.

      More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

      Read more about:

      jammu and kashmir

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue