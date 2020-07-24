Man attempting to rob bank with toy gun held in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi, July 24: The police in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir arrested a man for attempting to rob the Jammu and Kashmir bank at Yaripora Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The cops also seized a toy gun from him.

The Kulgam police received a distress call during the intervening night of 23/24 July from J&K Bank Yaripora that a person, pointing his pistol to private security personnel, is threatening him to open the gates of the bank branch.

Acting swiftly, police party from PS Yaripora headed by SHO Yaripora rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, the alert security guards of the said branch caught hold of the person and snatched the toy pistol from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station where he remains in custody.

The bravery and commitment by the security guards of J&K bank Yaripora and prompt action by Kulgam police foiled the bank robbery attempt. Kulgam police lauds the bravery and commitment of the private security guards deployed at the bank, police said.