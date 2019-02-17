  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man attacked with knife for draining phone battery playing PUBG

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, Feb 17: A man was allegedly attacked with a knife by his sister's fiance after the latter drained out his mobile phone battery playing an online game and could not get a charger, Thane police said Saturday.

    Man attacked with knife for draining phone battery playing PUBG
    Representational Image

    The incident happened on February 7 but a case of attempt to murder was registered by Kolshewadi police in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, an official said.

    Also Read | 2 killed, 1 injured in knife attack in Paris; Islamic State claims responsibility

    Man attacked with knife after he drained phone battery playing PUBG.

    "Rajnish Rajbar drained out his phone battery playing Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). When he could not get a charger, he picked up a quarrel in the house and attacked his would-be wife's brother Om Bavdhankar with a knife," the official said.

    He said the accused has not been arrested as yet and probe into the incident was underway.

    Read more about:

    knife attack police

    Story first published: Sunday, February 17, 2019, 9:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue