Man arrested for plotting chemical attacks in Maharashtra

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Jan 28: Furthering its probe into the Islamic State module that was busted in Maharashtra, the Anti Terrorism Squad has arrested another person in connection with the case.

ATS sources tell Oneindia that he is part of the module that wanted to carry out chemical attacks in Mumbai ahead of Republic Day.

The arrest was made Saturday from Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district and a laptop, tablet computer, hard disk, pen drives, router, mobile phones and diaries were seized from his residence, an ATS official said.

The ATS had earlier arrested eight people, and detained a minor, from Aurangabad and Thane after several teams carried out searches through January 21-22, an official said.

They were charged under Indian Penal Code section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Bombay Police Act. This group, during interrogation, had named the accused who was arrested Saturday, he added. He will be produced in a court Sunday, the official informed.