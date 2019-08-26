  • search
    Man arrested for forcing minor daughter for abortion after raping her

    Ajmer, Aug 26: A father allegedly made his minor daughter undergo abortion after raping her in Ajmer, Rajasthan has been arrested by the Rajasthan police.

    Representational image
    The accused who was the father of the minor, who underwent an abortion in Ajmer last year, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing his daughter.

    On Sunday, the Rajasthan Police said, "Case was registered in Oct 2018 under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. After investigation, we found that minor girl was raped by her father. Accused arrested."

    An Abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy required a court authorization.

    The minor's 28-week-old foetus was illegally aborted after a non-governmental organisation reported the rape to Ajmer's district legal service authority even as her family spread rumours that the girl was possessed to save the accused.

    The DLSA sent a complaint in this regard to the concerned police station for action. But no action was taken then as the girl's family refused to register an FIR citing the girl's mental health.

    Rajasthan's additional chief secretary (home) took cognisance of the matter in February this year and ordered an investigation into the girl's rape, after media reports on the incident.

