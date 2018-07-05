  • search

Man arrested for allegedly threatening Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi's daughter

    Ahmedabad, July 5: The Mumbai Police has arrested a man from Ahmedabad for allegedly threatening to rape Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi's daughter. The Congress spokesperson had on Monday filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police following the threat by an uidentified Twitter account.

    A tweet posted by @GirishK1605 had said he would rape Ms Chaturvedi's 10-year-old daughter, said reports.

    File photo of Priyanka Chaturvedi
    File photo of Priyanka Chaturvedi

    The Congress spokesperson mentioned in her complaint that the unidentified Twitter troll, despite using an image of Lord Ram in the profile picture, didn't think twice before making such a threat.

    "Despite having a picture of Lord Ram as his profile picture, the accused did not hesitate from making such remarks," Chaturvedi tweeted.

    "I hope Mumbai Police will take action. They have called me and have initiated action," she added.

    "Many thanks to all those who have called and tweeted in support. Grateful. I am convinced that if there is evil in society there is even greater goodness. PS: If I am a fierce woman, let me assure you am a fiercer mom and will not let those who target my children get away with threats," she had tweeted.

    Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered a case against an unidentified Twitter user following Chaturvedi's complaint.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

