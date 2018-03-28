Man arrested for allegedly molesting cabin crew of Air Vistara Lucknow-Delhi flight

A cabin crew of Tata Vistara airline was allegedly molested by a passenger on board a flight between Lucknow to Delhi. The incident took place when the flight UK997 from Lucknow landed in Delhi and was preparing for deplaning. The accused has been arrested.

Releasing a statement in this regard, Air Vistara said, "A cabin crew member on Lucknow-Delhi flight on 24th March reported incident of sexual harassment by a passenger. Vistara does not tolerate abusive or unruly behaviour by passengers that puts safety of its staff and other customers at risk, or compromises their dignity."

This isn't the first time, last year, Vikas Sachdev, a Mumbai-based businessman, was booked under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC, and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) after actor Zaira Wasim accused Sachdev of molesting her.

Both of them were on board Delhi-Mumbai flight. The airline had apologised to Wasim for the incident and said it was carrying out a probe into it while asserting that it has "zero tolerance" for such behaviour. The actress had narrated her ordeal on Instagram through a live video.

