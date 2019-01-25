  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening News brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Man applies for Guinness World Record and it's rejection letter goes viral

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 25: Across the world, thousands of people attempt to set or break an existing Guinness World Record every day. However, not all of them are successful.

    A Twitter user @Michael1979 did something quite outrageously common in his attempt make a world record.

    Man applies for Guinness World Record and its rejection letter goes viral
    Image Courtesy: Twitter

    'Sir Michael' memorised two decimal places of the mathematical constant Pi and sent in his application. But wait for it. He got even those meagre two points wrong.

    The letter read, "We are always eager to hear of new world record attempts. Unfortunately, your claim to have memorized pi to two decimal places falls some distance short of the current record and we will not be sending a member of our Records Management Team to evaluate it."

    The rejection letter since, has become the butt of all jokes on the internet. See the best reactions here.

    Read more about:

    viral guinness world records

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 18:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue