Man applies for Guinness World Record and it's rejection letter goes viral

New Delhi, Jan 25: Across the world, thousands of people attempt to set or break an existing Guinness World Record every day. However, not all of them are successful.

A Twitter user @Michael1979 did something quite outrageously common in his attempt make a world record.

'Sir Michael' memorised two decimal places of the mathematical constant Pi and sent in his application. But wait for it. He got even those meagre two points wrong.

Received some very disappointing news today pic.twitter.com/NXcBSr0DYi — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) January 18, 2019

The letter read, "We are always eager to hear of new world record attempts. Unfortunately, your claim to have memorized pi to two decimal places falls some distance short of the current record and we will not be sending a member of our Records Management Team to evaluate it."

The rejection letter since, has become the butt of all jokes on the internet. See the best reactions here.

This makes me want the job of writing letters to those who fall short of Guinness World Book records. https://t.co/h8IwyAW7j6 — Matt Cady (@realmateofeo) January 20, 2019

someone at a party: haha do you really do maths? how many decimal places of pi have you memorised?

me: https://t.co/p74eof1FAZ — sarah 🐝 (@sarahbeeysian) January 20, 2019