Mamata's nephew threatens to drag PM Modi to court

India

oi-Vikas SV

Kolkata, May 19: A day after sending defamation notice to Narendra Modi, Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, on Sunday threatened to sue the Prime Minister if he does not prove the allegations made during a rally in Diamond Harbour on May 15.

Banerjee on Saturday sent defamation notice to PM Narendra Modi alleging that the the Prime Minister made derogatory remarks against him at a rally. PM Narendra Modi had on May 15 accused Abhishek of illegally occupying the building from where he runs his party office.

Allegations against my wife "baseless, politically motivated", says Mamata's nephew

"Whatever he (PM Modi) said in meeting on May 15 in Diamond Harbour, he has to substantiate those statements with ample proof and justify what he said. If he fails to do so I will sue him in the criminal and defamation cases. I will drag him to the court and do the needful," TMC candidate from Diamond Harbour and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee told the media today after casting vote.

Modi had said this at a rally held in Diamond Harbour in West Bengal. Abhishek Banerjee is the sitting MP of the Diamond Harbour parliamentary constituency in south 24 Parganas District.

Abhishek had also reportedly asked PM Modi to apologise within 48 hours failing which, a criminal case will be initiated against him.

Modi while attacking Mamata Banerjee had said that her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's office will be 'locked' up soon after the results of Lok Sabha polls."After election results, Didis nephew's office will be locked up. I was told that his office, as per Trinamool Congress (TMC) tradition, was built after occupying the public road. 'Didi,' your party has earned a lot by tolabaaji (extortion), at least do not occupy public roads for the construction of nephews office," PM Modi had said at an election rally.