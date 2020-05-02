Mamata writes to Bengal governor, accuses him of using 'unprecedented' language

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, May 02: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday and accused him of trying to usurp powers amid the coronavirus crisis.

"Such words and such communications of such content, tenor and tone from a Governor to an elected CM are unprecedented in the annals of Indian constitutional and political history. Your words against me and my ministers and officers can be described as vituperative, intemperate, intimidating and abusive," Mamata said in her 13-page reply to Governor Dhankhar.

Mamata said the Governor may not agree with her policies, but unfortunately, he has no other power than bringing it to her notice, as long as the government commands the confidence of the legislature.

"I list my favourite ones, verbatim taken from you: ... like loose cannons in public domain; driven by external script; theatrics and politicking, law unto oneself... bravado mode of collision... but respected Governor, preaching without practice and sermonising while violating, does not behove you or your office," she added.

Dhankar had accused Banerjee of trying to cover up "monumental failures". He attacked the Chief Minister over what he called diversionary tactics and appeasement politics.