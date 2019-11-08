  • search
    Mamata prays for Advani's health on his 92nd birthday

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Nov 08: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday extended "heartiest greetings" to BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani on his 92nd birthday.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Taking to Twitter, she prayed for the former deputy prime minister's good health and happiness.

    "Heartiest birthday greetings to LK Advani Ji. Wish you good health and happiness," Mamata tweeted.

    Advani, one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had served as deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2004 under Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

    In 2015, he was awarded Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian honour.

