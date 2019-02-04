Mamata vs CBI: Why KCR is silent about what is happening in WB?

India

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, Feb 04: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who has been at the forefront of forming a non-BJP, non-Congress federal alliance has refrained from commenting on Banerjee's ongoing face-off with the CBI, despite several opposition leaders having extended support to the Trinamool Congress supremo.

Rao is also known to have recalled his MPs from Parliament to eliminate the Telangana Rashtra Samiti's presence in what proved to be chaotic proceedings.

TRS party leaders say that KCR is maintaining his distance because he wants to remain 'neutral' and not get into a 'political drama'.

While his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu was the first one to condemn the CBI raids in West Bengal and support the fight by Mamata, there was no statement yet from KCR till now.

The move has surprised many, as KCR always claims the support of Mamata Banerjee for his federal front plans. In fact, KCR flew all the way down to Kolkata in December to meet Mamata to discuss the federal front plans.

However, when Mamata started being friendly with the Congress party, KCR has kept himself away. KCR decided to skip Mamata's rally as the latter had shown no qualms in accepting a Congress-led alliance, as long as it was non-BJP.

Mamata Banerjee began a dharna to "save institutions, the Constitution and federal structure of the country", while the Centre approached the Supreme Court on Monday seeking the West Bengal government's cooperation in the investigation.

The CBI's move was condemned by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, DMK president MK Stalin, Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, former PM HD Deve Gowda, Tej Pratap Yadav of the RJD. However, the CPI (M) called the entire fiasco a political drama by both the BJP and Trinamool Congress.