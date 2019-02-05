Mamata vs CBI LIVE: Mamata to continue dharna, to consult Chandrababu Naidu before calling off

Kolkata Feb 5: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Save the Constitution' dharna near Metro Channel entered third day on Tuesday. The stage is currently covered with curtains. The dharna over the CBI issue began on the night of February 3.

Her protest came hours after officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation attempted to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with two Ponzi scams.

Today, all eyes were on the Supreme Court which will hear the CBI Vs Bengal case . On Monday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought for an urgent hearing after its officers were detained by the West Bengal police, while attempting to probe into chit fund scams.

The Supreme Court directed Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the CBI after the investigative agency filed filed additional documents in the court to back up its claim that he had destroyed evidence related to the Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams.

"We will direct the Police Commissioner to make himself available and fully cooperate. We will deal with contempt petition later," observed CJI.

The Police Commissioner of Kolkata Rajeev Kumar will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Shillong, Meghalaya as a neutral place.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES OF MAMATA VS CBI

"I feel that in West Bengal democracy is in peril. Someone occupying a constitutional post is violating the federal structure of the country. This certainly does not augur well for the democracy of the country," Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was quoted by PTI. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, says, "Today we've to ask larger questions on behalf of the party. Lakhs of small investors were cheated&looted off their money. Is it not our moral obligation for an investigation? Why is Mamata ji silent on this? Why are the other political parties silent on this?" Despite the "moral victory", Banerjee has said that she won't call off her dharna yet and will only take a decision after consulting opposition leaders like Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who will reach Kolkata today afternoon to offer her support. Nalin Kohli, senior lawyer & BJP leader, says, "CJI bench ordered that Rajeev Kumar would make himself available in the light of prayer of the application of CBI to join the investigation, make himself available & cooperate fully. The SC pointed out that no coercive steps would be taken." West Bengal CBI matter: Yesterday Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar had filed a petition in Kolkata HC seeking interim relief. Today court postponed the case as the matter between WB Police and CBI is sub-judice in SC. Next hearing on Thursday, 7 Feb Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will meet Mamata Banerjee today afternoon. The investigative agency has claimed that there is a nexus between the Police and the chit fund firms. SIT did not act against Sarada, Rose Valley as they had contributed to the ruling party, CBI has claimed. West Bengal CBI matter: CBI files an affidavit in the Supreme Court alleging there are several incriminating material/correspondence that was collected during the investigation by the CBI against the senior police officials as well as senior politicians. On Mamata Banerjee's dharna, former chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah, says, "I support it, Mamata Banerjee did the right thing. She'll face court later but nobody should misuse ED, IT or any agency. Narendra Modi is creating anarchy. Can anybody raid your house? They have rights to work as per law. They didn't have any order or warrant." With bad intention & by keeping election in mind, they are (Centre) misusing the power & conducted raid at Commissioner's house. Mamata Banerjee opposed it by saying this is part of political vendetta West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with DMK MP Kanimozhi (L) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at Banerjee's sit-in over the CBI attempt's to question the Kolkata Police Commssioner in connection with chit funds scam, in Kolkata, Monday, Feb 4, 2019. (PTI Photo) Union Minister Arun Jaitley on February 5 called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s move to stage a dharna over the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s attempt to quiz Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in relation to the Sarada chit fund scam case a 'disgraceful and disproportionate over-reaction'. Opposition leaders meet at Pawar's residence, discuss 'misuse' of CBI Leaders of various Opposition parties met at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi yesterday and discussed their joint strategy to take on the ruling BJP on various issues, including what they say is misuse of CBI by the Centre. Sources said among those present at the meeting included Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah. TMC leader Derek O'Brien and NCP leader Supriya Sule were also present, besides AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (PTI) Kolkata: Latest #visuals from the site of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Save the Constitution' dharna near Metro Channel. The stage is currently covered with curtains. The dharna over the CBI issue began on the night of February 3. pic.twitter.com/orN4Krt6sB — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019 Latest visuals from the site of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Save the Constitution' dharna near Metro Channel. The stage is currently covered with curtains. The dharna over the CBI issue began on the night of February 3. Actress and TMC's Indrani Halder meets Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at 'Save the Constitution' dharna in Kolkata. The CM has been on the dharna since the night of February 3. Chandrababu Naidu on West Bengal CM blocking BJP leaders for rallies: Nobody is blocking anybody. If you behave vulgarly, then they have to attack. Even they have gone to Andhra,they're talking as they like. Then I've to attack, I have to use the same language Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu on West Bengal CM's dharna over CBI issue: We're all together to save this country and protect democracy.There's attack on democratic institutions.A month before elections,they went to Commissioner of Police&harassed him. It's totally undemocratic

The failed attempt by the CBI to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams on Sunday became the latest flashpoint between the BJP-led Centre and Banerjee, one of its bitter critics. The CBI has accused Kumar of destroying evidence related to the two fraud cases.

A CBI team was bodily prevented from entering the residence of Kumar by Kolkata police personnel, bundled into vehicles, and detained. Contingents of West Bengal police also descended on CBI premises in the city, as a furious Banerjee rushed to Kumar's residence before beginning a dharna opposite Metro Cinema, one of Kolkata's landmarks.