Mamata vs CBI LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu to meet Mamata Banerjee today afternoon

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Kolkata Feb 5: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Save the Constitution' dharna near Metro Channel entered third day on Tuesday. The stage is currently covered with curtains. The dharna over the CBI issue began on the night of February 3. Her protest came hours after officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation attempted to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with two Ponzi scams.

Banerjee told reporters that she would stand with the police force, and said the developments showed "the destruction of the federal structure". She said that Modi and Shah had teamed up to humiliate Bengal in retaliation for the meeting of 23 Opposition parties she organised in Kolakta on January 19.

Today, all eyes would be on the Supreme Court which will hear the CBI Vs Bengal case . On Monday, the Central Bureau of Investigation sought for an urgent hearing after its officers were detained by the West Bengal police, while attempting to probe into chit fund scams.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will meet Mamata Banerjee today afternoon. The investigative agency has claimed that there is a nexus between the Police and the chit fund firms. SIT did not act against Sarada, Rose Valley as they had contributed to the ruling party, CBI has claimed. West Bengal CBI matter: CBI files an affidavit in the Supreme Court alleging there are several incriminating material/correspondence that was collected during the investigation by the CBI against the senior police officials as well as senior politicians. On Mamata Banerjee's dharna, former chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah, says, "I support it, Mamata Banerjee did the right thing. She'll face court later but nobody should misuse ED, IT or any agency. Narendra Modi is creating anarchy. Can anybody raid your house? They have rights to work as per law. They didn't have any order or warrant." With bad intention & by keeping election in mind, they are (Centre) misusing the power & conducted raid at Commissioner's house. Mamata Banerjee opposed it by saying this is part of political vendetta West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with DMK MP Kanimozhi (L) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at Banerjee's sit-in over the CBI attempt's to question the Kolkata Police Commssioner in connection with chit funds scam, in Kolkata, Monday, Feb 4, 2019. (PTI Photo) Union Minister Arun Jaitley on February 5 called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s move to stage a dharna over the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s attempt to quiz Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in relation to the Sarada chit fund scam case a 'disgraceful and disproportionate over-reaction'. Opposition leaders meet at Pawar's residence, discuss 'misuse' of CBI Leaders of various Opposition parties met at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi yesterday and discussed their joint strategy to take on the ruling BJP on various issues, including what they say is misuse of CBI by the Centre. Sources said among those present at the meeting included Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah. TMC leader Derek O'Brien and NCP leader Supriya Sule were also present, besides AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (PTI) Kolkata: Latest #visuals from the site of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Save the Constitution' dharna near Metro Channel. The stage is currently covered with curtains. The dharna over the CBI issue began on the night of February 3. pic.twitter.com/orN4Krt6sB — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019 Latest visuals from the site of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Save the Constitution' dharna near Metro Channel. The stage is currently covered with curtains. The dharna over the CBI issue began on the night of February 3. Actress and TMC's Indrani Halder meets Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at 'Save the Constitution' dharna in Kolkata. The CM has been on the dharna since the night of February 3. Chandrababu Naidu on West Bengal CM blocking BJP leaders for rallies: Nobody is blocking anybody. If you behave vulgarly, then they have to attack. Even they have gone to Andhra,they're talking as they like. Then I've to attack, I have to use the same language Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu on West Bengal CM's dharna over CBI issue: We're all together to save this country and protect democracy.There's attack on democratic institutions.A month before elections,they went to Commissioner of Police&harassed him. It's totally undemocratic

The failed attempt by the CBI to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams on Sunday became the latest flashpoint between the BJP-led Centre and Banerjee, one of its bitter critics. The CBI has accused Kumar of destroying evidence related to the two fraud cases.

A CBI team was bodily prevented from entering the residence of Kumar by Kolkata police personnel, bundled into vehicles, and detained. Contingents of West Bengal police also descended on CBI premises in the city, as a furious Banerjee rushed to Kumar's residence before beginning a dharna opposite Metro Cinema, one of Kolkata's landmarks.