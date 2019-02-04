'Mamata vs CBI' issue likely to echo in Budget Session

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 4: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'Save the Constitution' dharna in Kolkata over CBI issue is likely to resonate in the ongoing parliament session which is resuming on Monday.

Opposition leaders have extended their support to Mamata Banerjee over the alleged misuse of CBI by the Central government. A memorandum has been signed by all the opposition parties and it will be submitted to the Election Commission

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 for suspension of business, demanding discussion on 'misuse of CBI'.

Also Read | CBI vs Bengal: Why Mamata's action is not legally tenable

Andhra Pradesh CMand TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, " We will hold discussions with opposition party leaders in Delhi today and draft an action plan on a nation-wide movement. TDP MPs will strongly protest along with other opposition leaders today."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Raj Thackeray in a statement said, "We applaud and support the stand taken by Mamata Banerjee against the autocracy and tyranny of the Central govt. We firmly stand behind her & the fight against this tyranny."

West Bengal Chief Minister continued dharna over CBI issue after a short break early morning. She began the 'Save the Constitution' dharna last night.

In an unprecedented development, a number of CBI officers, who had gone to question Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scam cases, were bundled into police jeeps, whisked to a police station and detained. Amid escalating tension between West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the Centre, Loudon Street in central Kolkata witnessed a virtual showdown between the state police and the CBI.