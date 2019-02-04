  • search
    West Bengal Governor has summoned Chief Secretary, DGP: Rajnath Singh

    New Delhi, Feb 4: The CBI action in Saradha chit fund case and the following stand-off between the West Bengal Police and CBI officials was discussed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

    Union Home Minister Rajnatah Singh said West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has summoned Chief Secretary and Director General of Police and has asked them to take immediate action to resolve crisis in the state.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sitting on her Save the Constitution dharna after CBI raids Kolkata Police Commissioners residence in Kolkata, Sunday late evening, Feb 03, 2019. Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar (L) is also seen. PTI Photo
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sitting on her 'Save the Constitution' dharna after CBI raids Kolkata Police Commissioner's residence in Kolkata, Sunday late evening, Feb 03, 2019. Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar (L) is also seen. PTI Photo

    On the CBI action in Saradha chit fund case, Rajnatah Singh said, "The action was taken after SC had ordered an investigation into Saradha chit fund case . The Police Commissioner was summoned many times but he did not appear."

    Opposition leaders have extended their support to Mamata Banerjee over the alleged misuse of CBI by the Central government. A memorandum has been signed by all the opposition parties and it will be submitted to the Election Commission

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 for suspension of business, demanding discussion on 'misuse of CBI'.

    Also Read | CBI vs Bengal: Why Mamata's action is not legally tenable

    Andhra Pradesh CMand TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, " We will hold discussions with opposition party leaders in Delhi today and draft an action plan on a nation-wide movement. TDP MPs will strongly protest along with other opposition leaders today."

    Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Raj Thackeray in a statement said, "We applaud and support the stand taken by Mamata Banerjee against the autocracy and tyranny of the Central govt. We firmly stand behind her & the fight against this tyranny."

    West Bengal Chief Minister continued dharna over CBI issue after a short break early morning. She began the 'Save the Constitution' dharna last night.

    In an unprecedented development, a number of CBI officers, who had gone to question Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scam cases, were bundled into police jeeps, whisked to a police station and detained. Amid escalating tension between West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the Centre, Loudon Street in central Kolkata witnessed a virtual showdown between the state police and the CBI.

