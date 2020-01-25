Mamata tweets, 'couldn't recognise Omar Abdullah'; his bearded photo goes viral

New Delhi, Jan 25: A Twitter post by the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee created buzz on Saturday, the post she shared was a photograph of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who was been under detention since the BJP-led central government's abrogation of Article 370 that revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August 5, 2019.

On Saturday, Mamata took on to Twitter and shared a bearded and beanie-wearing photo of Abdullah, seen smiling. Though it's not yet clear when the photo was taken.

However, the TMC supremo tweeted, "I could not recognize Omar in this picture. Am feeling sad. Unfortunate that this is happening in our democratic country. When will this end ?"

I could not recognize Omar in this picture. Am feeling sad. Unfortunate that this is happening in our democratic country. When will this end ? pic.twitter.com/lbO0PxnhWn — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 25, 2020

Earlier, after Centre abrogated Article 370 on August 5 and divided Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir, several social activists, lawyers, businessmen and political leaders like former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah were detained.

Reportedly, Abdullah, Mufti and other politicians were detained under Section 107 of Code the of Criminal Procedure. According to which authorities and an executive magistrate are allowed to put any person under preventive custody for six months if they receives information that the person is likely to commit a breach of the peace or disturb the public tranquility.

Although, internet and telephone facilities in several districts of Kashmir has been recently restored by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, but the politicians are still under detention.

This move by the Centre, however, has been criticised by several national and international leaders.

The United States has yet again called upon the Indian government to make swift move to release the political leaders who were detained without charges and still not released.