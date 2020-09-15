Mamata tries to woo Hindus, days after attack by J P Nadda

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Sep 15: West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee has announced a host of measures for the Hindu community, which includes a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 for poor Brahmins.

This announcement comes days after BJP President, J P Nadda accused her of being anti-Hindu. Mamata has also been under fire for directing her politicise towards Muslim appeasement.

Mamata also went on to announce the establishment of a Dalit academy and the expansion of the Hindi and Rajbanshi Academy. She also went on to unveil a schema to restore mandirs, masjids and gurudwaras in districts with a special emphasis on the restoration of 14th-century heritage Temples in Bankura's Bishnupur.

Further, the structure of the TMC's Hindi cell was also formalised. TMC MP, Dinesh Trivedi was appointed as the chairman. The government also decided to give Brahmins land in Kolaghat to set up a tirthashtan for Sanatan Hindu Dharma.

About 8,000 poor Brahmins made a request to me. We have decided to give them a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 and build houses for them under the Bangla Abas Yojana. This is an honorarium. We will consider such requests from Christian pastors too, Mamata said at the state secretariat.