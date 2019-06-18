Mamata to give PM Modi's June 19th meeting on ‘One Nation, One Election’ a miss

India

oi-Vikas SV

Kolkata, June 18: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has refused to attend the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 19. "One nation, one election" and other important matters are on the agenda of the meeting to be held on Wednesday.

Modi invited heads of all parties who have an MP either in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. The meeting has been called to discuss the "one nation, one election" issue, celebration of the 75 years of Independence in 2022 and 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year. It will be followed by a dinner-meeting with all MPs on June 20.

Banerjee wrote a letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi intimating her refusal to attend the meeting.

In the letter, she told Joshi that the agenda for the meeting, 'One Nation, One Election', needed to be discussed over a considerable length of time.

Banerjee had earlier boycotted a NITI Aayog meeting called by PM Modi on June 15.

Celebrations of 75 years of India's Independence in 2022, Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations, ways to increase parliament productivity and development of aspirational districts are other items on the agenda of the June 19 meeting.

Earlier today, in a meeting, chaired by Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi and attended by Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, discussed the strategy to be adopted by the party during the meeting called by the prime minister on Wednesday.