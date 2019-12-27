  • search
    Mamata to attend swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren on Dec 29

    Kolkata, Dec 27: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren as Jharkhand chief minister, to be held in Ranchi on December 29, TMC sources said.

    With top opposition leaders of the country scheduled to attend the programme, Soren's swearing-in ceremony is likely to be a "show of unity" in the wake of countrywide protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed pan-India NRC.

    Mamata Banerjee
    "We share a very good relationship with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Hemant Soren. So far, it has been decided that our party supremo along with some senior leaders would attend Soren's swearing-in ceremony on December 29," a senior TMC leader said.

    Hemant Soren meets Sonia Gandhi, invites her for swearing-in ceremony

      The ceremony will be more of a "show of strength and unity of opposition leaders", he said. "This would send out be a very crucial political message in the wake of ongoing unrest across the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, " another senior TMC leader said. Banerjee, earlier this week, had written to all opposition leaders and chief ministers to unite and fight together against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed NRC.

      Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 11:59 [IST]
