  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mamata seeks collegium like SC to appoint election commissioners

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, June 07: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday demanded a collegium be set up on the lines of Supreme Court to appoint election commissioners.

    Hitting out at the Election Commission for what she alleged was its partisan approach during the Lok Sabha polls, she said three nominated members of the EC should not be given the mandate to hold polls.

    File photo of Mamata Banerjee
    File photo of Mamata Banerjee

    She appealed to all the opposition parties to unitedly demand constitution of a fact-finding committee to unravel alleged EVM tampering and electoral malpractices.

    "There are numerous evidences of EVM programming and election malpractices. We think there should be a fact-finding committee to unravel the tampering of EVMs, Hawala transactions. Other opposition parties should also demand it. I will speak to the Congress regarding this demand," Banerjee said after a party meeting here.

    Mamata Banerjee to skip NITI Aayog meeting on June 15, says "fruitless" to attend

    "In the Supreme Court there is a collegium to decide (on appointment of Judges). So in Election Commission too there should be a collegium to decide on appointment of elections commissioners. Three nominated members can't have the mandate to conduct the polls," she said.

    While speaking on her decision of not attending the NITI Ayog meet on June 15, Banerjee said it is "simply useless" to attend the meet as the agenda of the meeting is being set by the Centre without consulting the states.

    "They only set the agenda without consulting us. And the agenda they set are completely unimportant in terms of state-related matters. We are also not allowed to speak," she said.

    PTI

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue