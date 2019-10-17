Mamata seeks advice from Nobel laureate Abhijit, mother Nirmala Banerjee

Kolkata, Oct 17: The Nobel prize winner Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee's economist mother Nirmala Banerjee who is also an economist advised West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee when she met her at her Kolkata residence on Wednesday afternoon.

The Nobel laureate's mother said state government should do more to let people know about its development schemes and their working on the ground, Mamata sought advice from the economist duo of Nobel laureate Abhijit and his mother Nirmala, at the eighth floor of Saptaparni flat on Ballygunge Circular Road where the CM called on Abhijit's mother on Wednesday.

Abhijit is the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and his mother Nirmala was a professor at the Centre for Studies in Social Sciences and has worked extensively on women workers in the informal sector.

CM said that her government will provide all the data required by the mother-son duo after a 40-minute long meeting with MIT professor's mother on Wednesday.

Yesterday, I spent time with the family of our very own Nobel Prize winning economist, Abhijit Banerjee. Here are some pictures from my visit. His contribution to the experimental theory of poverty alleviation will go a long way in helping people #Bangla is very proud of him! pic.twitter.com/x8QBDJcviD — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 17, 2019

The TMC supremo after meeting the Nobel laureate's family stated to the press, "I have sought their opinion. The state government is already working on his (Abhijit's) advice. She has sought some information on our farmer-oriented policies. Our agriculture secretary will visit her soon."

Mamata referred to Nirmala Banerjee as "mashima" (aunty) and said, "Mashima was telling me that although my government has undertaken so many development schemes, one hardly gets to know about these projects as you (the media) don't talk much about them. Only the direct beneficiaries know."

"Mamata also referred to Abhijit's first speech at the MIT campus after winning the Nobel prize and said, "We are following what he said. We would like to get their advice, as per their availability. The government will provide them with all sorts of data for their understanding."

The CM said that the State government would like to involve Abhijit Banerjee in various public welfare schemes. The state government has already accepted Abhijit's suggestion to train informal medical practitioners.

On questioning about Esther Duflo, joint winner of the Nobel and Abhijit Banerjee's present wife, the CM said, "Congratulations to both of them. We don't differentiate between husband and wife. They are together. This is a double Nobel. They are the pride of Bengal."

"Once Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee comes to Kolkata from Delhi, he should be allowed to first spend time with his mother," said the West Bengal Chief Minister.

She concluded by saying that, "I will also not be in town from October 21. When he comes to Kolkata the next time, we will honour him."