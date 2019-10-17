  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mamata seeks advice from Nobel laureate Abhijit, mother Nirmala Banerjee

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Oct 17: The Nobel prize winner Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee's economist mother Nirmala Banerjee who is also an economist advised West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee when she met her at her Kolkata residence on Wednesday afternoon.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The Nobel laureate's mother said state government should do more to let people know about its development schemes and their working on the ground, Mamata sought advice from the economist duo of Nobel laureate Abhijit and his mother Nirmala, at the eighth floor of Saptaparni flat on Ballygunge Circular Road where the CM called on Abhijit's mother on Wednesday.

    Abhijit is the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and his mother Nirmala was a professor at the Centre for Studies in Social Sciences and has worked extensively on women workers in the informal sector.

    CM said that her government will provide all the data required by the mother-son duo after a 40-minute long meeting with MIT professor's mother on Wednesday.

    The TMC supremo after meeting the Nobel laureate's family stated to the press, "I have sought their opinion. The state government is already working on his (Abhijit's) advice. She has sought some information on our farmer-oriented policies. Our agriculture secretary will visit her soon."

    Mamata referred to Nirmala Banerjee as "mashima" (aunty) and said, "Mashima was telling me that although my government has undertaken so many development schemes, one hardly gets to know about these projects as you (the media) don't talk much about them. Only the direct beneficiaries know."

    "Mamata also referred to Abhijit's first speech at the MIT campus after winning the Nobel prize and said, "We are following what he said. We would like to get their advice, as per their availability. The government will provide them with all sorts of data for their understanding."

    The CM said that the State government would like to involve Abhijit Banerjee in various public welfare schemes. The state government has already accepted Abhijit's suggestion to train informal medical practitioners.

    On questioning about Esther Duflo, joint winner of the Nobel and Abhijit Banerjee's present wife, the CM said, "Congratulations to both of them. We don't differentiate between husband and wife. They are together. This is a double Nobel. They are the pride of Bengal."

    Mamata meets Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee's family in Kolkata

    "Once Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee comes to Kolkata from Delhi, he should be allowed to first spend time with his mother," said the West Bengal Chief Minister.

    She concluded by saying that, "I will also not be in town from October 21. When he comes to Kolkata the next time, we will honour him."

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee nobel laureate

    Story first published: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 14:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue