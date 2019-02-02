Mamata's counterattack: ‘Modi not mentally prepared to lose power'

India

oi-Vikas SV

Kolkata, Feb 2: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit back Narendra Modi shortly after the Prime Minister ended his rally in Durgapur in which he lashed out at the TMC supremo.

In a blistering attack on Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of the state to oust TMC government. Modi said Mamata didi cannot sleep when she hears people praising him and the BJP.

Raking up the issue of Mamata Banerjee deciding to withdraw the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Modi said, "Didi... Kis baat ka darr lag raha hai? (What are you afraid of Didi).

Banerjee retorted with a counter-attack saying, "It is true that riots happened (in Gujarat). He was a culprit and, therefore, he was questioned (by the CBI). But just because he was grilled does not mean that he would also use the agencies to interrogate others?"

Speaking to a TV channel, the Trinamool Congress supremo fumed at the attack by the prime minister and launched a counter-attack with allegations against Modi over 2002 Gujarat riots.

[West Bengal: This budget is just the start, farmers' situation will be stronger, says PM Modi]

"In true fascist style, he (PM Modi) is trying to encircle everyone with agencies...The Union government will last for a month at the most. But it seems he is not mentally prepared for going out of power," she said.

PM Modi, during a rally in Durgapur, asked, in a rather sarcastic tone, "Didi... Kis baat ka darr lag raha hai? Jab kuchh galat nahin kiya hai toh agencies ko pradesh mein kyun nahin aaney de rahi? (What are you afraid of? If you have not done anything wrong then why are you not allowing agencies to probe in the state)."

Modi also mocked the grand opposition rally organised by the TMC in Kolkata on January 19 in which 24 parties including the Congress shared the stage with Banerjee.