  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mamata's counterattack: ‘Modi not mentally prepared to lose power'

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 2: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit back Narendra Modi shortly after the Prime Minister ended his rally in Durgapur in which he lashed out at the TMC supremo.

    In a blistering attack on Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of the state to oust TMC government. Modi said Mamata didi cannot sleep when she hears people praising him and the BJP.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

    Raking up the issue of Mamata Banerjee deciding to withdraw the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Modi said, "Didi... Kis baat ka darr lag raha hai? (What are you afraid of Didi).

    Banerjee retorted with a counter-attack saying, "It is true that riots happened (in Gujarat). He was a culprit and, therefore, he was questioned (by the CBI). But just because he was grilled does not mean that he would also use the agencies to interrogate others?"

    Speaking to a TV channel, the Trinamool Congress supremo fumed at the attack by the prime minister and launched a counter-attack with allegations against Modi over 2002 Gujarat riots.

    [West Bengal: This budget is just the start, farmers' situation will be stronger, says PM Modi]

    "In true fascist style, he (PM Modi) is trying to encircle everyone with agencies...The Union government will last for a month at the most. But it seems he is not mentally prepared for going out of power," she said.

    PM Modi, during a rally in Durgapur, asked, in a rather sarcastic tone, "Didi... Kis baat ka darr lag raha hai? Jab kuchh galat nahin kiya hai toh agencies ko pradesh mein kyun nahin aaney de rahi? (What are you afraid of? If you have not done anything wrong then why are you not allowing agencies to probe in the state)."

    Modi also mocked the grand opposition rally organised by the TMC in Kolkata on January 19 in which 24 parties including the Congress shared the stage with Banerjee.

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee narendra modi west bengal

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 22:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue