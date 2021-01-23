West Bengal elections 2021: Zero tolerance towards money and muscle power says EC

Mamata refuses to speak at Victoria Memorial event amid 'Jai Shri Ram' chants, says 'insulted'

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Jan 23: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday refused to speak at the event being organised at the Victoria Memorial after she was faced with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Banerjee had not started her speech when the slogan was raised by a section of the crowd at the Victoria Memorial event to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter.

She said such "insult" was unacceptable.

"I think there should be some dignity when a government programme is being held. This is not the programme of a political party. This is a programme of all parties and people," she said.

"If you invite someone to a govt programme, you should not insult them," Banerjee admonished the crowd before wrapping up her speech.