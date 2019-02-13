Mamata, Rahul, Kejriwal meet at Pawar's residence, agree on ‘common minimum programme'

New Delhi, Feb 13: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met on Wednesday at Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's home in New Delhi.

After the meeting, Banerjee announced that the opposition will have a pre-poll alliance and a common minimum agenda.

"We will work together at the national level. We will have a common minimum agenda. We will have a pre-poll alliance," Banerjee said after the meeting.

Rahul said that the opposition parties are committed to defeating the BJP-led government. Rahul Gandhi called the meeting a "constructive" one.

"We agreed that principal target for all of us is to wipe assault on Indian institutions being carried out by Narendra Modi, BJP and RSS. We agreed to start a conversation about a common minimum programme and we have a commitment that we are all going to work together to defeat BJP," Rahul told the media.

"We had a very constructive meeting. We agreed that the principal target for all of us is to fight against assault on institutes being carried out by BJP," he added.

The meeting comes hours after a massive opposition rally in New Delhi in which various political leaders launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a host of issues.

During the second edition of Opposition's show of strength rally in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged the regional parties to leave behind difference at the state level and unite at national level to oust the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government in the upcoming elections.