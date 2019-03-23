Mamata only gives long speeches, has done nothing for Bengal: Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Deepika S

Malda, Mar 23: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying she makes only "fake promises" and "lies to the people" like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing his maiden poll rally in West Bengal's Malda, Rahul said the Congress workers are beaten up in West Bengal and added, "let our government to power in Delhi, then you shall see what happens".

"Bengal is today run by one person. She does not consult with anyone. She does what she wants to do. Does Bengal not have a voice? The Congress workers are beaten up here. You don't have to get scared. We are going to form government at the Centre and then you will see what we will do," Gandhi said.

"Did the youth get employment, did the farmers receive any help? Like Modi, Mamata Banerjee makes only fake promises and lies to the people."

"On the one hand, Narendra Modi ji lies and on the other hand, your Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) keeps on making promises but nothing happens... Mamata has done nothing for the state. She just gives long speeches. Everyone knows about Bengal...the state is running for just one person," he further said.

Gandhi and Banerjee have been at the forefront of the opposition's attack on the Modi government over issues of unemployment, farm distress, demonetisation and alleged malfeasance in Rafale deal.