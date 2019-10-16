Mamata on laurels for Sourav Ganguly, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Oct 16: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Bengal is proud and is moving forward. Mamata on laurels for Sourav Ganguly as he is going to take the charge as the BCCI president and Dr. Abhijit Banerjee for winning Nobel Prize for Economics. Coincidentally, both the event took place on Monday.

On Tuesday, the TMC supremo wrote on her Facebook page to describe her feelings on a historic day.

"All days are special. Some days are more special than others. I'm feeling overjoyed today," Mamata Banerjee wrote on Facebook.

The CM also added, "The Pujos was a grand celebration of Bengali spirit. Celebrations continued today with two pieces of great news from two vastly different disciplines: sports & economics."

On Monday afternoon, Sourav, along with BCCI's other nominated office-bearers, arrived at the BCCI office to file his nomination for the post of BCCI president, unopposed. The new team assumes office on October 23.

With West Bengal elections due in 2021, speculations are high that Sourav's appointment is a political swap and he could be projected as BJP's CM candidate in the state.

Mamata Banerjee, further added, "Sourav Ganguly had done India proud as Captain, an accomplished batsman and team leader. He began his new innings and was unanimously elected as the President of BCCI."

Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee who focused on his research to alleviate poverty. A team of three, led by Indian Abhijit Banerjee and comprising his wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer were declared the winners of the Nobel prize in Economics on Monday.

With this Abhijit becomes the third Bengali after Rabindranath Tagore and Amartya Sen to win the Nobel, and the second after Sen to receive the recognition in Economic Sciences.

However, the city of joy receives its fourth Nobel prize, after Rabindranath Tagore, Mother Teresa and Amartya Sen.

Mamata to decide whether Tallah Bridge will be demolish or strengthen

"Hours later, the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel was awarded to Dr. Abhijit Binayak Banerjee. He is an alumnus of South Point High School and Presidency College Kolkata. Also, congratulations to his wife Esther Duflo for sharing the honours," Mamata concluded.