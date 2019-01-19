  • search
    Mamata, Naidu slam Modi for mocking opposition rally

    By Pti
    Kolkata, Jan 19: Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand opposition alliance) is against the people" remark, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu Saturday said the opposition leaders were not "bonded labourers" who would dance to the PM's tune.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other during a press conference after Trinamool Congress Mega rally in Kolkata Saturday, Jan.19,2019. (PTI Photo)
    Asked to comment on Modi's criticism of the opposition alliance at a meeting in Silvassa on Saturday, Banerjee said, "He (Modi) is not the 'Nawab' and we are not his slaves that we will dance to his tunes. "We are free citizens of this country.

    He wants us to be his servants, but we are not." Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who was present at the tea party hosted by Banerjee after the united opposition rally at Brigade Parade Ground, said, "We are only the servants of people of this country".

    Also read: Opposition rally Highlights: Gathbandhan sounds battle cry from Kolkata, vows to crush BJP

    Asked to comment on Modi's remark that the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal was afraid of the BJP, Banerjee said, "The BJP is scared to face people of the state. Modi will get a befitting reply in the coming elections for making such comments."

    Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi called for a one-on-one fight with the BJP in every constituency in the forthcoming general elections. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said BJP is anti-people and dividing the people by spreading hatred.

    "In Uttar Pradesh, they (BJP) are sowing the seeds of hatred among the people on the basis of religion and caste," he said.

    National Conference leader Farooq Abdulah said the Constitution of the country was under threat. Besides Naidu, Singhvi, Yadav, Satish Mishra of BSP, Abdullah, former Arunachal CM Gegong Apang, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and Patidar leader Hardik Patel were present at the tea party.

    PTI 

