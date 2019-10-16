  • search
    Kolkata, Oct 16: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday arrived at Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee's house in Kolkata to meet his family. Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee shares this year's Nobel Prize for Economics, with his wife Esther Duflo and USA's Michael Kremer.

    Mamata meets Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee's family in Kolkata

    Abhijit who focused on his research to alleviate poverty was declared as the winners of the Nobel Prize for Economics 2019 along with two others of his team.

    With this Abhijit becomes the third Bengali after Rabindranath Tagore and Amartya Sen to win the Nobel, and the second after Sen to receive the recognition in Economic Sciences.

    However, the city of joy receives its fourth Nobel prize, after Rabindranath Tagore, Mother Teresa and Amartya Sen.

    Why not Nobel prize for China for poverty alleviation asks Chinese netizens

    Soon the news came out CM Mamata took on to her social media to wish the Noble laureate, she wrote, "Hours later, the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel was awarded to Dr Abhijit Binayak Banerjee. He is an alumnus of South Point High School, and Presidency College Kolkata. Also, congratulations to his wife Esther Duflo for sharing the honours."

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 17:31 [IST]
