Mamata-led-TMC prioritised politics over national interests: Nadda

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Dec 23: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) working president J P Nadda blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday, of "misleading" masses on the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act in West Bengal.

Nadda claimed that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always prioritized politics over national interests.

Nadda while addressing a rally in Kolkata on Monday said that CAA doesnot take away citizenship rather it grants citizenship.

"It is unfortunate that Mamata Banerjee has always given priority to her politics over national interests," Nadda said today.

All protests are just for polarizing people and vote bank.



PM Modi removed Triple Talaq. It's banned in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Turkey, Indonesia and more. Muslim women were getting affected due to this. He freed them from this atrocity: Shri @JPNadda #CAAJanJagran — BJP (@BJP4India) December 23, 2019

He accused that the Mamata-led-TMC and other opposition parties are misleading people on the amended law. He claimed the oppositon parties are only bothered about securing vote banks.

On Monday, Nadda was accompanied by the other BJP leaders of Bengal, along with the BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

All the BJP minisers in Bengal have demonstrated rally today supporting the amended citizenship law.

The senior BJP leader claimed that "Muslims have flourished in our country, but Hindus have suffered torture in Pakistan". The non- Muslim minorities would be granted citizenship, if they meet the criteria, according to the amended law.

Earlier, this week Bengal BJP MPs Nishith Pramanik and Khagen Murmu were arrested, as police stopped two delegations led by senior party leaders on their way to violence-hit areas of Malda and Murshidabad districts.

The delegation was led by Kailash Vijayvargiya and MP Soumitra Khan who were also stopped from visiting violence-hit areas in Bengal.