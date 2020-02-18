Mamata-led-TMC govt to provide Z-plus security cover to political strategist Prashant Kishor

Kolkata, Feb 17: The West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday has decided to provide Z-plus category security to Political strategist Prashant Kishor in the state.

Reportedly, the Z-plus security cover is one of the highest security in the country. And it is provided by one of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), preferably the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

According to reports, the West Bengal secretariat confirmed that official formalities from the WB Home Department have already procceeded in providing Z-plus category security to Kishor.

Last year, a month after the Lok Sabha result were declared, WB CM Mamata had picked Kishor to get her party ready for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls.

In the 2019, Lok Sabha polls, the BJP enoute in Bengal, winning 18 seats out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats from the state. In the later part of the year the TMC lost seven municipalities to the BJP.

However, after fifty four days of Kishor's appointment last year, TMC launched a programme called 'Didi Ke Bolo' (Tell Didi).

Kishor's organisation, the I-PAC is presently working on the TMC's re-election campaign for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls to aid Mamata's bid for a third consecutive term.

I-PAC gained the attention in 2014 with his election strategy for Narendra Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha election which proved to be the first big stage for him. The BJP won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls with his unique techniques, like- the 'chai pe charcha' (talks over tea) campaign, 3D rallies, conclaves and social media programmes.

JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in 2018 appointed Prashant Kishor his deputy in the party after in 2015 Bihar Assembly polls Kishor's strategy ensured JD (U)-RJD-Congress' grand alliance victory.